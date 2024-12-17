Jones Power tapped for civil construction for two large Arizona solar-storage projects

Mississippi-headquartered Jones Power announced it has been selected by two utility-scale engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms to perform civil construction on two large solar and battery energy storage projects.

Jones Power’s scope of work includes erosion control, clearing, grubbing, construction entrances, earthwork, access roads, laydown yards, and final seeding.

The two projects, located near Phoenix and Tucson, will add up to 290 MW of solar and 1 GW of energy storage capacity once complete. Jones Power said its project scope is expected to be completed in 2025, with some additional phases for the Phoenix project site planned for 2026 or 2027.

Jones Power is also leveraging the Power Forward apprenticeship, a two-to-three-year program that includes both classroom and on-the-job training. This will enable the project to qualify for Inflation Reduction Act prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements to attain the 30% Investment Tax Credit.

For both projects, Jones Power also offers a post-civil site maintenance crew to remain onsite throughout pile driving, racking, module installation, electrical work, and commissioning. This team would provide ongoing support by maintaining roads, managing erosion and dust control, performing mowing, and addressing other needs to ensure the successful completion of the project.

“We’re pleased to secure repeat business with two very important clients as we expand our footprint of experience in Arizona on these two high-profile projects,” said Jones Power CEO, John Clark.

Arizona has nearly 10 GW of solar installed cumulatively. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) projects the state will more than double the total, adding 12.6 GW over the next five years. The state currently sources about 12.7% of its electricity from solar.