Sunrise brief: Nextracker delivers first 100% U.S. made solar trackers

DOE loan guarantee of $305 million for VPP project with novel ice storage The loan intends to finance Project IceBrick, a virtual power plant consisting of up to 193 cold thermal energy storage installations at commercial buildings across California.

Bridge financing keeps Meyer Burger afloat Loan facility of $39.5 million intended to help sustain business as it restructures and re-negotiates agreement with DESRI.

Nextracker delivers first 100% U.S. made solar trackers The company delivered domestic content tax credit bonus eligible product to a Kern County, California project.

Boston doctors prescribe solar energy The Boston Medical Center has started an unusual program to help low-income patients save on their electricity bills and support a healthier recovery.

Tesla first in global battery energy storage system financial strength rankings The latest financial stability ranking from Sinovoltaics keeps Tesla, Mustang Battery, Kung Long Batteries, Hyundai Electric and Eaton, in the top five spots in a report that includes 55 manufacturers.

U.S. sees a 22% drop in land available for solar sites Available land in the U.S. for renewable energy sites is continuing to shrink, found a new report by Paces, a renewable-energy project-planning software developer.