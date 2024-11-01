In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

As more buildings use heat pumps, four technologies can provide grid support

Wider use of electric heat pumps to heat buildings creates a larger market for renewable energy, but also presents challenges, which can be met through building insulation and weatherization, cold climate heat pumps, thermal energy storage systems, and higher-voltage distribution grids, a report says.

Solar wins on cost

On Day One of pv magazine USA Week, a panel of experts explored the levelized cost of energy as well as current challenges to capacity expansion.

Swing states host nearly half of new U.S. clean energy manufacturing

A change of Presidential administration could threaten billions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs in critical swing voting states, which host 48% of announced clean energy manufacturing investments.

Eos to supply zinc aqueous batteries to Nebraska utility storage project

The 3MW/12MWh facility will use Wattmore’s energy management system and feature zinc aqueous batteries made by Eos.

U.S. CHIPS Act makes solar manufacturing eligible for significant tax credits

Upstream solar manufacturing will be supported by the Investment Tax Credit, based on final rules released by the Department of the Treasury.