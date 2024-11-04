Sunrise brief: A solar-powered economy

A solar-powered economy On Day One of pv magazine Week, Dr. Heather Boushey, chief economist in the Investing in America Cabinet, shared insight into the ways in which solar has become an economic driver since passage of critical clean energy policy.

Should the solar tax credit be 80%? In markets where consumers face volatile methane prices, MIT researchers propose that increasing installation incentives may be the most effective way to maximize social good and mitigate long-term risks in U.S. electricity markets.

Coalition of 28 organizations files brief in support of continued net metering in Puerto Rico Solar and battery manufacturers as well as non-profits filed a bill stating that the net metering policy was legally enacted and is crucial for the ability of Puerto Ricans to keep the lights on.

Subsea pumped storage tech secures funding from U.S., German governments A cross-Atlantic subsea pumped storage collaboration will seek to overcome the land-based challenges plaguing traditional pumped hydro storage technology.

In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.