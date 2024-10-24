Sunrise brief: Crux announces over $3.1 billion in tax credits transferred

Over $3.1 billion in tax credits for solar, storage, and hybrid projects transferred Crux’s latest Q3 2024 market update reveals large project tax credit premiums, with significant volumes from energy storage and hybrid solar power plants – and even nuclear power in the mix.
Solar-powered adventures The allure of the open road is strong in the United States, where highways can snake through breathtaking landscapes. Recreational vehicles (RVs) make adventuring easy but powering portable homes with diesel generators is a poor solution for today’s travelers. Briter Products President Avanti Lalwani tells pv magazine how her company is putting solar on wheels.
Tribal fund will support predevelopment costs for 2 GW to 6 GW of solar on tribal lands A tribal clean energy fund has raised $30 million to fund predevelopment costs for solar projects on tribal lands. Meeting predevelopment milestones will enable tribal communities to apply for federal loan support to complete the projects.
U.S. solar factories: From announcements to reality Now that incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act are well understood, global manufacturers are announcing factories in the United States to constitute much of the solar supply chain. While some plans have been scrapped already, and more cancellations are expected, the broader trend is unprecedented growth.
Sunrun and New York utility embark on residential virtual power plant In coordination with Orange and Rockland Utilities, the VPP program makes 300 solar-plus-storage systems available for grid stability.
