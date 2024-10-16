Sunrise brief: J.P. Morgan and Capital One provide $260 million tax equity financing for solar project

Runergy Alabama partners with Solarcycle to supply glass and recycle modules Solarcycle will supply at least 4 GW of glass partially made from recycled solar modules.
SolarEdge unveils inverters for smaller solar projects SolarEdge unveiled its new TerraMax Inverter, which boasts 99% efficiency and enables 200% DC oversizing. It features an integrated night-time PID rectifier and is paired with the company’s H1300 Power Optimizers.
Longi introduces 665 W HPBC photovoltaic modules The Chinese PV manufacturer said its new module series has a power conversion efficiency of up to 24.8% and temperature coefficient is -0.26% per C.
J.P. Morgan and Capital One provide $260 million tax equity financing for solar project BrightNight secured funds for a 300 MW solar project in Arizona jointly owned with Cordelio Power.
Salt River Project, Arizona’s largest battery energy storage system, is now online Arizona’s newest and largest battery energy storage system (BESS) is part of a solar-plus-storage project that will supply Meta’s enormous energy needs for a new, 100% green energy-powered data center in the region.
Illinois energy storage legislation may save ratepayers $30 per month A pair of proposed bills aimed at improving grid reliability through installing distributed energy resources like rooftop solar is expected to save the electric bill payers $3 billion through 2050.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.