Sunrise brief: J.P. Morgan and Capital One provide $260 million tax equity financing for solar project

Runergy Alabama partners with Solarcycle to supply glass and recycle modules Solarcycle will supply at least 4 GW of glass partially made from recycled solar modules.

SolarEdge unveils inverters for smaller solar projects SolarEdge unveiled its new TerraMax Inverter, which boasts 99% efficiency and enables 200% DC oversizing. It features an integrated night-time PID rectifier and is paired with the company’s H1300 Power Optimizers.

Longi introduces 665 W HPBC photovoltaic modules The Chinese PV manufacturer said its new module series has a power conversion efficiency of up to 24.8% and temperature coefficient is -0.26% per C.

J.P. Morgan and Capital One provide $260 million tax equity financing for solar project BrightNight secured funds for a 300 MW solar project in Arizona jointly owned with Cordelio Power.

Salt River Project, Arizona’s largest battery energy storage system, is now online Arizona’s newest and largest battery energy storage system (BESS) is part of a solar-plus-storage project that will supply Meta’s enormous energy needs for a new, 100% green energy-powered data center in the region.

Illinois energy storage legislation may save ratepayers $30 per month A pair of proposed bills aimed at improving grid reliability through installing distributed energy resources like rooftop solar is expected to save the electric bill payers $3 billion through 2050.