SolarEdge unveils inverters for smaller solar projects

Israel-based inverter maker SolarEdge has unveiled its new TerraMax Inverter, which boasts 99% efficiency and enables 200% DC oversizing. It features an integrated night-time PID rectifier and is paired with the company’s H1300 Power Optimizers.

Image: SolarEdge Technologies

Share

From pv magazine Global

Israel-based inverter manufacturer SolarEdge Technologies has announced the release of its new inverter for small- to medium-sized utility-scale PV installations.

The company is offering its SE330K TerraMax Inverter in combination with the H1300 Power Optimizers and said the new product is now available for pre-order, with first deliveries expected by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

“The new versatile solar system is suitable for varied topologies and challenging site conditions, ideal for ground-mounted sites on sloped, uneven, or irregular shaped terrains, and dual-use sites for applications such as floating PV and agrivoltaics with trackers,” the company said in a statement.

The new inverter comes in two versions, one with an AC output of 330 kW and the other with 297 kW. Its maximum DC power input is 660 kW and 594 kW, respectively, representing a 200% DC oversizing. It has a rated efficiency of 99% and includes an integrated night-time potential-induced degradation (PID) rectifier.

“The design supports up to 80-module string lengths, requiring less cabling and overall equipment. This can lead to reduced balance of system (BoS) costs,” the company added. “It also provides our benefits of advanced module-level power electronics (MLPE), that include higher energy yields by overcoming module mismatch and shading losses – particularly common in bi-facial modules and vertical PV – advanced built-in safety features, as well as design flexibility.”

SolarEdge has introduced two versions of its TerraMax Inverter, each measuring 1.09 meters wide, 91.4 cm high, 41.6 cm deep, and weighing 175 kg. The H1300 Power Optimizers have a rated DC input of 1,300 W and a maximum power point tracking (MPPT) operating range of 12.5 V to 105 V.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Tornado rips through solar farm in Florida
16 October 2024 Duke Energy’s Lake Placid Solar Power Plant experienced an EF-2 tornado during Hurricane Milton, shredding a swath of solar modules while leaving most...