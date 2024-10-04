Sunrise brief: Average U.S. residential solar project breaks even at 7.5 years

Also on the rise: Hecate Energy advances the BESS project through zoning process in Massachusetts. How our aging grid can manage the surge in solar energy. And more.

How our aging grid can manage the surge in solar energy As we introduce more renewable energy into the mix, we must also address these challenges to ensure a reliable grid that can support the nation’s clean energy goals. Nick Tumilowicz, director of product management, distributed energy management at Itron offers four solutions.

1.2 GWh CATL battery progresses through permitting in Massachusetts Hecate Energy advances the Ward Hill BESS through Haverhill’s zoning process, focusing on wetland classifications surrounding the installation.

Texas set for 1.35 GWh of large-scale BESS French oil major TotalEnergies and German-owned renewables developer RWE have announced plans for five large-scale batteries in the Lone Star State.

Average U.S. residential solar project breaks even at 7.5 years, said EnergySage A report from marketplace operator EnergySage noted that average system costs are declining, and payback periods are improving. It highlighted a recent market share capture from Tesla in the inverter and energy storage market.

 

