Sunrise brief: Gavin Newsom rules that schools and farms cannot use their own solar energy production

Gavin Newsom rules that schools and farms cannot use their own solar energy production California’s Governor rejected a bill that would restore a level playing field for schools, farms, and multi-family homes to go solar.

How to quickly add gigawatts of batteries to the PJM grid Mid-Atlantic grid operator PJM has a ready opportunity to enable substantially more battery capacity and prevent a near-term resource adequacy shortfall, says a trade group report.

How will PV’s intellectual-property scuffles shake out? Lawyers are doing brisk business as tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar technology moves into the mainstream. A series of patent infringement cases have been launched in the United States and Europe and their impacts are reverberating through the marketplace. How likely is it that winners will emerge?

Solar plan under development for Love Canal chemical site The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority is developing a plan for solar at the site of one of America’s worst chemical disasters in U.S. history.

Hitachi Energy expands transformer and switchgear manufacturing The company plans to expand its high-voltage switchgear and breakers factory in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, a distribution, power, and traction transformer factory in South Boston, Virginia, and to build a distribution transformer factory in Mexico.

Looking back, looking ahead pv magazine USA spoke with Sheri Givens, president & CEO of the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) and Paul Lau, chief executive officer and general manager of Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) and chairman, SEPA Board of Directors.