Sunrise brief: Solar generation up 26%, but electricity demand outpaces growth

Solar generation up 26%, but electricity demand outpaces growth In 2024, the U.S. power grid’s electricity generation increased by over 109 TWh through the end of July, marking a 4.5% growth. This surge was led by a 52 TWh increase in methane generation, while solar power contributed an additional 36 TWh.

Building not your average dream home: Waiting for … Approved In this series outlining the process of building a truly sustainable home, much has happened while waiting for a building permit… and the building is set to begin.

Recent solar industry shakeup shines light on what works and what doesn’t Major residential solar businesses have gone bankrupt. Which strategies work, and which ones fail?

Shuttered coal plants to provide solar energy, recreation and wildlife protection Groups in Michigan partner with utility to reclaim wetlands in 85 MW solar plan.

First Solar opens $1.1 billion solar factory in Alabama The thin-film specialist inaugurated a new, vertically integrated manufacturing facility that adds 3.5 GW of capacity.

Solar levelized cost of electricity 56% lower than lowest-cost fossil fuels The International Renewable Energy Agency shared that in 2010, solar was four times as expensive as the lowest-cost fossil fuel. Today, generating electricity from solar is less than half as expensive as the lowest-cost fossil alternative.

DTE Energy breaks ground on first phase of 800 MW solar project portfolio The Michigan utility commenced construction on three projects that are funded through its MIGreenPower program.