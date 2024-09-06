Sunrise brief: Maxeon solar modules detained at border

Enphase product enables California solar upgrades without bump to NEM 3.0 Enphase Energy introduced a power control feature that allows customers to expand their solar and storage without triggering a transition to the less lucrative NEM 3.0 billing system.

ES Solar and sonnen find success in Wattsmart VPP program in Utah ES Solar says its objective is to retrofit 40% of all residential solar arrays in Utah with sonnen VPP batteries.

U.S. authorities detain solar modules imported from Mexico Module manufacturer Maxeon says that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have detained all of its panel imports from Mexico since July as the federal law enforcement agency investigates their compliance with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA).

U.S. clean energy installations grow 91% year-over-year in Q2 The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released its quarterly report, noting that U.S. developers installed 11 GW of utility-scale clean power in Q2 2024.

Flexible interconnection at far lower cost and nearly twice the speed Substantial cost and time savings are possible with flexible “connect and manage” interconnection of utility-scale solar and solar-plus-storage projects, two studies have found.

Oxford PV starts commercial distribution of perovskite solar modules Oxford PV is delivering its first commercial perovskite solar modules to U.S. customers. The 72-cell solar modules have an efficiency of 24.5% and, according to the company, can generate up to 20% more energy than conventional silicon modules.

Potential U.S. voters want more emphasis on renewable energy A recent survey suggests presidential candidates should speak out more on energy priorities.

Assessing viability of agrivoltaics in corn fields Researchers from Purdue University have studied the impact of traditional photovoltaic systems and agrivoltaics deployed in corn croplands. They conclude agrivoltaics could offer a viable strategy to ease the current tradeoff between energy production, greenhouse gas emissions, food production and farm profitability.