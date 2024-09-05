Enphase product enables California solar upgrades without bump to NEM 3.0

Rooftop solar and home battery customers in California have likely heard of net energy metering (NEM), the billing structure that enables them to export excess solar production to the grid in exchange for bill credits. NEM transitioned to its 3.0 phase in April 2023, making drastic cuts to payments.

Simply put, NEM 1.0 and 2.0 are significantly more customer-friendly and lucrative rate structures, whether or not the customer has a home battery attached. But customers that installed their systems before April 15, 2023, landing them in NEM 1.0 or 2.0, were unable to make adjustments or upgrades to their systems without being forced over to the less favorable NEM 3.0 billing structure.

Inverter and energy storage provider Enphase Energy said it now has a solution that allows NEM 1.0 and 2.0 customers to make expansions without triggering a change. By using Enphase power control systems, legacy NEM customers can expand their array. The video below explains how.

“Enphase’s expansion solution for legacy systems allows us to continue to maximize the value of solar for our customers as their energy needs grow,” said Mike Thompson, chief executive officer, Golden Bear Solar. “These new guidelines and the underlying technology are crucial to support our ability to not just fulfill our role as solar installers, but also be long-term energy advisors to our customers for the lifespan of their systems.”

For new customers, Solargraf, Enphase’s design and proposal software platform, can help installers design systems that optimize solar and battery capabilities for maximum savings under the new California solar rules.

“As we continue supporting our installers and homeowners in California, it is critical we offer solutions that are designed to maximize value, no matter what policy is in place,” said Mehran Sedigh, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy.