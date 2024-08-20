The Hydrogen Stream: U.S. companies, institutions present hydrogen plans

From pv magazine Global

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm is set to join local senators and the governors of Ohio and Pennsylvania this week for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) Program Office. ARCH2 said in an email that the hub recently received up to $925 million in federal funding, marking a major milestone in its development and the nation’s shift to clean energy.

American Airlines said it will add hydrogen-powered aircraft to its fleet by 2032. The company, part of the ZeroAvia project, has agreed to the conditional purchase of 100 hydrogen-electric engines for regional jets from ZeroAvia’s powertrain development program. “In early 2023, ZeroAvia flew the maiden flight of its 19-seat Dornier 228 testbed aircraft, retrofitted with a full-size prototype hydrogen-electric powertrain on the left wing. Since then, it has completed 13 test flights and has an active certification application with the FAA for this powertrain in aircraft with up to 20 seats,” the company said in its sustainability report.

Marubeni Europower has announced a joint plan with Suntory Global Spirits to develop a small-scale hydrogen plant for decarbonizing whisky production at Auchentoshan Distillery in Scotland. “Public and stakeholder engagement is currently underway on the project, as the team continues to progress the proposals with West Dunbartonshire Council. Timings for the site to be live are to be defined, but it is expected that a planning application will be submitted later this year, with the hope that the hydrogen production facility will be up and running by 2027,” Marubeni Europower told pv magazine.

Cepsa has agreed to sell its Gasib liquefied gas subsidiary in Spain and Portugal to Abastible, a subsidiary of Chilean Empresas Copec, to support its investments in the energy transition. “This transaction is another step in our strategy to become a benchmark in the energy transition, driving investments in sustainable energy such as green hydrogen and biofuels, businesses that we expect to represent more than half of our activity by 2030,” said Cepsa CEO Maarten Wetselaar.

Linde Engineering has signed an agreement with Shell Deutschland to build a 100 MW renewable hydrogen plant for the oil company’s project at the Rheinland Energy and Chemical Park in Wesseling, Germany. ITM Power will supply the PEM electrolyzer stacks. The plant is scheduled to go into operation in 2027, said Linde Engineering.