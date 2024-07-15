Sunrise brief: IRENA calls 16.4% annual renewable growth to hit COP28 targets

Also on the rise: Fracsun introduces AI-powered solar soling loss simulator tool, GoodWe unveils double-glass TOPCon bifacial solar modules, and more.

pv magazine usa

Share

Polysilicon prices stabilize at low levels amid market downturn In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.

GoodWe unveils double-glass TOPCon bifacial solar modules GoodWe has developed new double-glass tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) bifacial solar modules for its Polaris series, available in 530 W and 580 W variants.

Fracsun introduces AI-powered solar soling loss simulator tool Dust, dirt, and debris can cause losses to solar production. Fracsun introduced software for measuring potential losses at a given project location.

IRENA calls 16.4% annual renewable growth to hit COP28 targets Statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) shows that if the world were to continue with a 14% annual growth rate in renewables capacity, as seen in 2023, it will fall 1.5 TW short of meeting deployment targets set at COP28.

In case you missed it: Five big solar news stories this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Residential solar quotes average $2.85 per watt, said EnergySage
22 March 2023 The informational site said Qcells took over the top spot as the most quoted panel.