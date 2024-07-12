Sunrise brief: Amazon hits 100% renewable energy goal

Anker launches new all-in-one home storage solution Anker has developed a new all-in-one home storage solution with up to 30 kWh of capacity, available in single-phase and three-phase configurations.
Residential PV power forecasting method based uniquely on direct radiation Researchers in Spain have created a novel PV forecasting method that uses only direct radiation as a parameter. They found it to be “comparable, if not superior” to four established forecasting techniques. The method could help homeowners with PV systems decide when to use electricity-intensive appliances and cleaning systems.
Solar panel cleaning with electromagnetic waves Three companies, including Massachusetts startup Sol Clarity, are experimenting with electrodynamic screen systems to clean solar panels using minimal electricity and no water.
Amazon hits 100% renewable energy goal seven years ahead of schedule The retail giant matched 100% of the electricity used in its operations with investments in renewable energy in 2023.
All-perovskite tandem solar cell based on tin-lead perovskite achieves 27.8% efficiency Scientists in the United States have fabricated an all-perovskite tandem solar cell that reportedly shows reduced interfacial energy loss in the cell’s top device. It was built with a hole transport layer based on a compound known as P3CT that was doped with lead iodide.
