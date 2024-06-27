pv magazine interview: ‘Nobody is making money right now’

As part of our Intersolar 2024 interview series, pv magazine spoke with Bill Mulligan, CEO of Singapore-based IBC solar module maker Maxeon. He states the IBC technology will remain competitive despite overcapacity and dropping modules prices and says Maxeon may enforce intellectual property rights with all existing and new back contact competitors that are allegedly utilizing its technologies.

Image: pv magazine

Share

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.