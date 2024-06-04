RFP alert: CAISO and TID seek renewable energy and storage projects

The Turlock Irrigation District (TID) seeks to procure new or existing clean energy projects delivering either directly into California ISO (CAISO) or TID regions, via the Ascend Analytics Energy Exchange (AEX). TID is a publicly owned company that owns and operates an integrated and diverse electric generation, transmission and distribution system that provides power to a population of 240,000 in California.

The AEX is a marketplace that facilitates renewable energy transactions between buyers and sellers. Ascend AEX has facilitated the procurement of millions of megawatt-hours per year of renewable energy and battery storage capacity.

Offers may be structured as all-in power purchase agreements (PPAs), bundled renewable energy credits (RECs) or ownership offers.

All offers must have a minimum nameplate capacity of 50 MW or annual renewable generation of at least 150,000 MWh. Acceptable commercial operation dates are no later than December 31, 2030.

TID seeks proposals for Portfolio Content Category 1 (PCC) eligible renewable generation (including solar photovoltaic, wind, biomass, biofuel, small hydroelectric generation, and geothermal) or PCC1 renewable generation plus storage (hybrid). Storage discharge duration must be at least 4 hours.

Offers are grouped in two categories:

Group A: Proposals for direct delivery to TID’s balancing authority (BA) system Power Purchase Agreements (All-in): All-in PPAs must have a term length between 10 and 30 years. Ownership Options: EPC contracts for turnkey projects with the option of offering a long-term service agreement (LTSA).

Group B: Proposals for CAISO connected resources: PPAs (All-in, Energy + RECs, Index+): All-in PPAs must have a term length between 10 and 30 years and bundled RECs (fixed price or Index+) must be between 10 and 20 years. Ownership offers will not be considered for Group B projects.

Build option proposals can take the following forms:

1. Build a power generation facility, retain 100% ownership of the facility, operate the same facility, and sell the

facility’s output to TID (respondent submits a PPA offer).

2. Build a power generation facility, TID owns 100% of the facility, TID operates the same facility, and TID takes the

facility’s output (respondent submits an ownership offer).

Regardless of the form of the build option, Respondents submitting proposals that include a build option must provide,

after being shortlisted, a legal analysis of how their proposal will comply with California procurement laws. Proposed build

options that do not comply with the procurement laws of California will not be considered.

Note that standalone storage and RA-only offers will not be considered as part of this RFP.

The RFP team will host an informational webinar for interested bidders on June 19th at 11 a.m.PT. Submissions are due July 2, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT. To participate, ask questions, and receive RFP updates and materials, prospects must register on the TID RFP website.