Sunrise brief: Sharp unveils new TOPCon solar modules.

People on the move: Catalyze, SaskPower, Pineapple Energy, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
Sharp unveils new TOPCon solar modules The Japanese electronics manufacturer has launched the NU-JC440 and NU-JC430B panels with efficiencies of 22.53% and 22.02%, respectively. Both products are IEC/EN61215 and IEC/EN61730-certified and rely on M10 wafers.
PVFarm launches online tool for early stage PV project planning U.S.-based PVFarm has released a web-based application for large-scale solar PV project planning at the early stage. It includes real-time energy models and building information model (BIM) features, reportedly supporting PV plant electrical, mechanical, civil, energy, and procurement aspects.
