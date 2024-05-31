Sunrise brief: Sharp unveils new TOPCon solar modules.

Also on the rise: Producing hydrogen fuel from solar power and agricultural waste. Research shows that solar is good for your health. And more.

People on the move: Catalyze, SaskPower, Pineapple Energy, and more  Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Sharp unveils new TOPCon solar modules The Japanese electronics manufacturer has launched the NU-JC440 and NU-JC430B panels with efficiencies of 22.53% and 22.02%, respectively. Both products are IEC/EN61215 and IEC/EN61730-certified and rely on M10 wafers.

Apricus Generation buys stake in Nexus Renewables U.S.-headquartered Apricus Generation says it has acquired a controlling stake in Toronto-based Nexus Renewables – its first strategic acquisition.
Producing hydrogen fuel from solar power and agricultural waste Using 600% less voltage to produce hydrogen, a research team at the University of Illinois Chicago has developed a new method for splitting water.
Research shows wind and solar produce tens of billions in U.S. health benefits per year Lawrence Berkeley National Lab says benefits from lowered emissions are larger than most prior estimates.

