Sunrise brief: Solar cell prices continue to drop

Hotter times will drive rooftop solar value An analysis suggests rooftop solar will increase in value by between 19% to 25% due to warming and changing weather patterns increasing onsite electricity demand.

Anza marketplace now offers comparisons of over 20 energy storage products The Anza platform offers real-time pricing and configuration details on modules as well as energy storage products from multiple vendors.

Cypress Creek Renewables constructs 208 MW solar facility in Texas The completed project includes 80 MWh of battery energy storage.

Accelerated declines in solar cell prices since late March In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, offers bite-sized analysis on solar PV module supply and price trends.

NREL interactive chart of solar cell efficiency now including ‘hybrid tandems’ The new cell category includes perovskite/silicon, perovskite/CIGS, III-V/silicon and perovskite/organic tandem PV devices. It will list the absolute record efficiency for all-perovskite, two-terminal tandems regardless of the number of junctions.