Anza marketplace now offers comparisons of over 20 energy storage products

Anza, a solar and energy storage procurement platform, announced it has introduced expanded capabilities and now has over 20 energy storage products on its platform.

In 2023 Anza was spun out of Borrego Solar after Borrego developed the solar and battery storage online marketplace and optimization solution. The proprietary software that drives the digital marketplace identifies the most optimized solar module and storage components based on customer-provided project details.

The Anza marketplace is designed to give procurement professionals, developers and engineers access to the data they need to evaluate storage product pricing over a project’s lifetime. With solutions for the utility-scale and distributed generation market, Anza’s Effective $/Watt analytics allows users compare products based on risk, production and installation cost.

“Project developers and procurement professionals are faced with an escalating number of factors they must consider when evaluating an energy storage project, and the lack of real-time pricing among all the different product options and configurations slows decision making and increases risk,” said Mike Hall, CEO of Anza.

The Anza platform was developed to offer engineers and procurement professionals a streamlined way to obtain product and pricing data from multiple suppliers. Anza reports that its platform enables IPPs, developers and engineers the ability to instantly compare AC and DC energy storage systems (ESS), thus saving what could amount to considerable time and money.

“The Anza platform enables us to evaluate multiple energy storage products and PCS configurations in seconds,” said James Beach, co-founder and managing partner, EnerSmart Storage. “With Anza’s specialized technical and commercial expertise, it’s a no-brainer to partner with them in this rapidly evolving market.”

In its first year as a separate company, Anza has experienced 100% growth and the platform has facilitated the assessment of more than 35 GW of solar and 75 GWh of energy storage across over 1,000 projects to date, the company reports.