Sunrise brief: Community solar provider secures over half-billion-dollar investment

Also on the rise: Virginia governor signs legislation establishing community solar. How safe are LFP batteries? And more.

pv magazine usa

People on the move: Affordable Wire Management, Generac, Infinity Power and more  Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Virginia governor signs legislation establishing community solar  Virginia targets 30% renewable energy by 2030, and 100% by 2050. While much of the buildout thus far has been at the utility-scale, this legislation now opens a market for the buildout of shared solar for Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power

Sister Margaret seeking solar, a GoFundMe opportunity Fundraising opportunity will support a 1.2 kWdc solar power project that will offset 100% of the electricity for home for retired nuns on El Salvador.

How safe are LFP batteries? Researchers found that nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) batteries generate larger specific off-gas volumes, while lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are a greater flammability hazard and show greater toxicity, depending on relative state of charge.

Solar-plus-storage agrivoltaic installation commissioned on O’ahu  Located on University of Hawaii land, AES launched a solar energy installation with an energy storage system, one of a dozen solar projects AES is constructing throughout the state.

Community solar provider secures over half-billion-dollar investment Nexamp secured a $520 billion capital raise. It serves nearly 80,000 customers nationally and has a $2 billion investment strategy in Illinois.

Heliene inks 2 GW U.S.-made solar panel supply deal Excelsior Energy Capital will purchase modules primarily produced at the company’s Minnesota factory.

