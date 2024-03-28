Sunrise brief: Solar laggards–The five states with the least amount of solar installed 

People on the move: Sol Systems, Origis, Soltec and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Suniva and Heliene partner to produce all U.S.-made solar modules Under a three-year sourcing contract, Suniva will supply domestically manufactured solar cells to Heliene for incorporation into its solar modules.

Solar laggards: The five states with the least amount of solar installed As solar power surges forward in states like California and Texas, a handful of states trail far behind, raising questions about the missed opportunities for energy independence and environmental benefits.

DOE awards $5 million for clean energy workforce development through minority-supporting institutions The funding will go to Tennessee State and University of Texas, El Paso, to help train students in the skills needed to succeed in solar and other clean energy careers.

Quebec announces 300 MW solar tender The government of the Canadian province of Quebec aims to deploy 300 MW of solar through tenders under utility Hydro-Quebec, in a bid to diversify the supply of renewables.

Californians could see up to $128 fixed charge added to their monthly electric bill The monthly charge would be assessed regardless of any energy conservation efforts or solar production at home. Eighteen California Congressional representatives wrote a letter to the Public Utilities Commission warning the proposed charge would harm low- and middle income residents and “undercut investments in renewable energy.”

Texas solar boom project updates Hundreds of megawatts of clean energy head to Texas as Microsoft signs a power purchase agreement, Amshore secures land for solar and batteries, and Swift Current Energy secures tax equity for a 260 MW project.