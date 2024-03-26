Sunrise brief: IRS releases updated guidance on energy communities 

IRS releases updated guidance on energy communities Tax adders are offered for projects within brownfield, coal and other communities that will face challenges in the transition away from fossil fuels.
Polar Racking fixed-tilt mount supports 38 MW solar project in Canada Concord Green Energy selected the mounting provider for its fixed-tilt solar mounts.
Duke Energy Progress seeks approval for 76 MW solar project in South Carolina If approved, the project will be sited adjacent to the operational Robinson Nuclear Plant.
Solar energy rising: Predictions to illuminate 2024 Climate the entrepreneur and chief executive officer of Sunrock Distributed Generation, Wilson Chang, shares his predictions for the changing energy landscape.
Consumers Energy developing 250 MW solar project in Michigan The Muskegon County project will support the utility’s goal of adding 8 GW of solar by 2040.
DOE releases funds to streamline siting and permitting for renewables The U.S. Department of Energy announced up to $22 million in funds under its Renewable Energy Siting through Technical Engagement and Planning (R-STEP) program.
