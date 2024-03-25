Polar Racking fixed-tilt mount supports 38 MW solar project in Canada

Polar Racking announced it has been selected by Concord Green Energy to supply its solar mounting systems to a 38 MW solar project in Tilley, Alberta, Canada. The mounting provider will provide engineering design services for the project.

The project will make use of Polar Racking’s all-weather fixed tilt racking product called CORE. The mounting system includes helical pile foundations.

Polar Racking is among the only Canadian suppliers of solar mounts and racking for the commercial and utility-scale market. Its products are designed to be constructed and maintained in areas with heavy environmental loads like snow, wind, and frost. The company has supplied over 3 GW of racking across North America and has a 3.4 GW project pipeline.

While many utility-scale solar projects make use of single-axis tilt racking, the fixed-tilt CORE racking system was chosen for this project. The racking system has fewer components to assemble, built-in wire management, and integrated bonding. Polar Racking said the fixed-tilt system leads to reduced civil costs, faster installation, and has high assembly tolerances. It enables both top-down or direct bolt clamping.

Polar Racking said the fixed-tilt racking is optimized for bifacial and thin-film solar panels. Bifacial panels collect light from both sides of the panel, which is particularly advantageous in northern climates where snow on the ground leads to high levels of reflectivity, known as albedo.

The galvanized steel racking product is UL 2703 tested for the U.S. and Canada and wind tunnel tested up to 195 mph. CORE is designed for projects varying in size from 500 kW to 500 MW.

Polar Racking also develops single-axis solar trackers, solar carports, and a residential and small commercial version of its fixed-tilt mount.