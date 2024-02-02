Sunrise brief: Suniva to restart idled solar cell factory in Georgia

Suniva to restart idled solar cell factory in Georgia Suniva ordered equipment for thermal process steps annealing, diffusion and anti-reflective coating and passivation from Germany’s Centrotherm, as it proceeds with plans to expand high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon solar cell production in Norcross, Georgia.

How to combine residential heat pumps with PV, battery storage New research from Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) has shown that combining rooftop PV systems with battery storage and heat pumps can improve heat pump efficiency while reducing reliance on grid electricity.

Lithos technology reduces water use in lithium extraction Lithos applied for a $30 million DOE grant, which will help increase the facility’s capacity to sustainably process lithium hydroxide.

Crux raises funds as it builds market for transferable clean energy tax credits The $18.2 million in funding will help Crux grow its team and scale the volumes of annual transferable credits into the billions, the company said.

Solar tracker provider Nextracker amps up its 2024 earnings guidance The solar tracker and software provider’s share price increased 20% in the trading session following the earnings report.

Vesper Energy closes $590 million for 745 MW Texas solar project The company closed financing for a solar project that is expected to generate enough electricity for the equivalent demand of 160,000 homes.