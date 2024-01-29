Sunrise brief: South Dakota solar up 3600% in 2023

April total eclipse to impact solar generation from Mexico to New England Solcast, a DNV company, reports that areas in the totality, where the moon completely blocks the sun, will see a 100% loss in solar generation for the duration of the totality.

Zero Emission Transportation Association launches EV resource page The resource aims to help stop the spread of misinformation about electric vehicles and scale 100% adoption.

South Dakota solar up 3600% in 2023, doubling again in 2024 South Dakota had a solar energy surge with the activation of its first utility-scale facility, an 80 MWac project. The state anticipates a doubling in capacity by 2024, with the addition of a second 128 MWac utility-scale solar facility.

Building not your average dream home: The roof A benefit to designing the roof for optimal solar production is the ability to plan for all the ventilation and plumbing to be on the north-facing side to both maximize system size and prevent any energy losses from shading.

Powin leverages battery cell-level data for high-performing grid-scale storage The energy storage provider has grown rapidly from $200 million in sales in 2021 to over $2.2 billion in 2023.