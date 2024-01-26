Zero Emission Transportation Association launches EV resource page

The Zero Emission Transportation Association launched its Electric Vehicle Affordability Resource Page. The site addresses questions surrounding the costs of electric vehicles, especially compared to those running on gas. It also breaks down the potential fuel savings for customers.

The Electric Vehicle Affordability Resource Page explores the affordability of EVs. The organization states that EVs are expected to reach price parity with gas-powered cars in the next two years. It also lists several EV models that cost the same or less than traditional cars; they include the Nissan Leaf, Hyundai Kona Electric and Mazda MX-30.

According to ZETA, EV owners can save between $6,000 and $12,000 on gas and maintenance. The site also includes details on how potential owners can save on electric bills, as several electricity providers offer lower electricity rates to users who have installed at-home Level 2 charging stations, among other incentives.

The resource page explores how EV owners can benefit from Inflation Reduction Act tax credits, particularly those geared at reducing the price of new and second-hand EVs and at-home charging equipment. It also delves into the incentives various states and local governments offer to help accelerate the U.S. transition to a carbon-neutral economy.

Regarding batteries, ZETA explores common misconceptions, particularly the assumption that EV batteries need replacement, like those used in gas-powered cars. The coalition states that an analysis by Recurrent, a group of software engineers and battery scientists working to advance EV adoption, found only 1.5% of EVs analyzed needed a replacement battery. This pool excluded manufacturer recalls related to a battery replacement.

ZETA has also added a MythBusters resource webpage to its platform, which builds on addressing battery misconceptions by debunking common myths associated with EVs altogether. Examples include the idea that EVs don’t provide enough driving range for U.S. families. The platform asserts that many models have a driving range lasting over 200 miles per charge, with about 18 EV models having a driving range over 300 miles.

Regarding EVs being a fire hazard, ZETA draws from figures by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety that state injury claims for EV drivers and passengers were over 40% lower than those from identical gas-powered vehicles between 2011 and 2019. The platform also states that all EVs meet the same Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards applicable to gas-powered cars.

The launch of ZETA’s Electric Vehicle Affordability Resource Page is part of the organization’s effort to stop the spread of misinformation about EVs. Otherwise known as the ZETA Education Fund, the non-profit is an affiliate of ZETA that draws from white papers and policy briefs on the EV market and supply chain to educate the public on the environmental and social benefits and opportunities of country-wide EV adoption. Other resource pages ZETA has launched include Optimizing EVs in Cold Weather, the Electric Vehicle Safety Resource Page and the Electric Vehicle Charging Resource Page.

ZETA was founded in 2020. It functions as a coalition that advocates for the full adoption of electric vehicles by leveraging experts and research to provide the public with more insight into the industry. The organization also advises policymakers on developing laws that protect federal resources allocated to scale vehicle electrification. ZETA’s members include Li-Cycle, Tesla, Uber, and Excel Energy. The coalition tackles topics like consumer incentives, domestic manufacturing, emissions and performance standards, infrastructure investments, and federal support for local leaders.