Sunrise brief: Venture capital funding in energy storage increases 59% year over year

Plug Power launches largest U.S. liquid green hydrogen plant in Georgia The move comes as interest in green hydrogen grows as a tool to decarbonize specific industries, including heavy-duty transportation, heavy manufacturing and aviation.

Bayer installs 4.4 MW of solar as part of sustainability commitment Two solar projects, one developed by Enel North America and the other by DSD Renewables, align with Bayer’s sustainability commitments to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050.

Agriculturally integrated solar takes flight Mindful land management in solar power development can enhance nearby land productivity, potentially garnering broader local approval, as emerging research underscores the financial and ecological benefits for neighboring agricultural operations.

Sandia National Laboratories design grid-resiliency algorithm The software includes various tools to isolate downed or damaged lines, automate energy production and consumption regulation and troubleshoot unintentional loops.

Radiative cooling tech for vertical solar panels Developed by a U.S.-Saudi research group, the novel technique employs two 45-degree inclined mirrors on the two sides of a PV module.

Venture capital funding in energy storage increases 59% year over year Mercom Capital reported the U.S. invested $9.2 billion of venture capital in energy storage in 2023.

ADT security exits rooftop solar business The home security provider posted losses of $89 million in its solar business over the first nine months of 2023.