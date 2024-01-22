Sunrise brief: Largest solar and storage project in U.S. activated

EPCs and solar developers share top 5 concerns and opportunities Leveraging partnerships can help overcome challenges such as supply chain and price volatility as well as embracing opportunities such as meeting domestic content requirements.
DOE allocates $30 million to shore up clean energy cybersecurity The Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response will fund the initiative, awarding ten qualifying proposals up to $3 million each.
Solar attachment solution designed to simplify wire management S-5! introduces the MLPE mount, designed for solar developers, EPCs, installers and end-users who are looking for an MLPE mounting device for solar module frames, without attaching to rails.
Startup developing perovskite-silicon tandem panels with 26% efficiency Tandem PV has secured capital to advance its four-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem module technology and move closer to first manufacturing. The company claims its products maintain 80% of the initial performance after 25 years.
Largest solar and storage project in U.S. activated The 875 MW California solar project is comprised of nearly 2 million solar panels and has over 3 GWh of energy storage.
The wild side of rooftop solar While keeping rooftop solar panels clean and regularly maintained can deter most unwelcome visitors, householders may sometimes have to take more concrete measures to avoid wildlife taking up residence.
Solar corporate funding hits decade-long high in 2023 PV funding activity increased by 42% year-on-year in 2023, driven by strong growth in private market financing and debt financing, despite a decrease in the total number of deals, according to Mercom Capital Group.
