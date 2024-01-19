Sunrise brief: U.S. government identifies 22 million acres for solar in western states

MAKE IT Prize accelerate manufacturing of critical clean tech components The $30 million fund incentivizes collaboration between developers looking to build green energy manufacturing plants and communities seeking a more comprehensive socio-economic benefit from developing these facilities in their region.

‘Flexibility is key’ as energy sector moves to net-zero future GridBeyond report notes that while a reduced reliance on imported fossil fuels and increased renewable use can lead to greater energy security and independence, grid operators have to overcome certain challenges connected to them, such as intermittency.

U.S. government identifies 22 million acres for solar in western states The Western Solar Plan, which will govern the leasing of US public land for solar, has been updated for the first time in more than a decade. It has identified 22 million acres (8.9 million hectares) that are best suited for solar development across 11 featured states.

NYC solar mecca created by policies and incentives At the close of 2023, the city passed a series of zoning amendments, as part of Mayor Adams’ ‘City of Yes for Carbon Neutrality’ initiative, which will relax burdensome zoning restrictions on solar development.

Bloomberg signs 15-year PPA for Texas solar The 80 MW power purchase agreement was signed with Ørsted, supporting conservation commitment and advancing Bloomberg’s pledge to 100% renewable-sourced electricity by 2025.

Scale Microgrids acquires 500 MW of distributed solar projects The company purchased distributed solar and storage projects across the United States, including in New York and California.