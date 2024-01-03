Borrego Energy rebrands its O&M business

Borrego, long known as a developer, EPC and O&M provider for large-scale solar and energy storage projects throughout the United States, completed the spin off and sale of its development business to ECP back in July. The company has rebranded its O&M operations as Cleanleaf, and is now based in Texas.

Cleanleaf will focus on providing operations and maintenance (O&M) services to utility and commercial solar battery energy storage (BESS) projects throughout the nation.

The former Borrego personnel has remained in place, with Mikael Backman, previously president of the Borrego O&M division, now assuming the role of CEO of Cleanleaf Energy.

“Today’s announcement will allow the O&M business to focus solely on monitoring, operating and upgrading PV and BESS assets across the country to maximize the utilization of renewable resources that have been installed in this energy transition,” said Backman.

Borrego, which was formed in 2002, began offering O&M services ten years ago and grew to provide services for commercial and industrial as well as utility-scale solar. Last year Borrego was named in the top five C&I providers in the Wood Mackenzie Global O&M Report.

“Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in Borrego’s ten-year history of providing third-party O&M services,” said Andrew Hall, Borrego’s CEO. “I’m excited to see Mikael and his team of experienced technicians and managers use the scale and sophistication they developed at Borrego to deliver ever-improving customer service and outcomes to PV and BESS system owners under the Cleanleaf banner.

Cleanleaf Energy is manages and operates the more than 1.9 GW across 1,000 solar and energy storage projects, including utility-scale plants, previously all under the Borrego name.

According to Backman, what sets Cleanleaf Energy apart is its data-driven operational platform, along with “our ability and desire to embrace technological innovations”.

Cleanleaf also has a Special Projects group, which focuses on detailed investigation, pre-construction hand-offs, efficient troubleshooting, repair and system upgrades for solar sites.