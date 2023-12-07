Sunrise brief: Hail to blame for more than half of solar facility loss claims

Oscilla Power deploys ocean wave energy converter prototype Floating in the oceans of coastal Maine is a 1/6 scale model of the company’s 1 MW floating device that converts wave energy into electricity.
Sharp unveils 575 W TOPCon solar panel with 22.26% efficiency Sharp’s new IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified solar panels have an operating temperature coefficient of -0.30% per C and a bifaciality factor of over 80%.
U.S. draft rules may disqualify Australian critical minerals from IRA subsidies A number of critical mineral producers will likely be ineligible for U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) subsidies, as the US government has published draft rules forbidding access to enterprises with stakes held by Chinese investors.
People on the move: Omnidian, kWh Analytics, Kore Power and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
Four community solar projects to serve LMI residents in New York City area Ampion partners with UGE on four rooftop community solar projects with approximately half the electricity generated reserved to help low- to moderate-income residents save on electricity bills.
U.S. Virgin Islands cover 30% of electricity needs with six solar-plus-battery facilities About 124 MWh of Honeywell battery energy storage systems will be installed alongside six solar facilities with a combined capacity of 140 MW.
Over half of solar facility loss claim costs are due to hail damage GCube Insurance said despite representing less than 2% of total claims filed, hail damage represents over 50% of total costs incurred.
