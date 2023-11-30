Sunrise brief: Consider maximizing California’s front-of-meter distributed solar

Also on the rise: Fluence Energy achieves profitability, posts 85% revenue growth. New York State hits a milestone with 2 GW of community solar installed. And more.

Los Angeles looks to expand community solar to lower-income customers Expanding community solar is among the strategies that would help the Los Angeles municipal utility improve equity, found a study led by NREL and UCLA.

Polysilicon prices could hit all-time low by year-end  Bernreuter Research says in a new report that it expects polysilicon prices to soon dip below the historical low of $6.75/kg, which was reached in June 2020. It says global demand could reach 1.1 TW by 2027.

Consider maximizing California’s front-of-meter distributed solar, advocates say California should evaluate front-of-the-meter distributed solar on an equal footing with transmission-connected utility-scale solar and behind-the-meter solar, not as an afterthought, say several advocacy groups.

Fluence Energy achieves profitability, posts 85% revenue growth  The energy storage provider beat fiscal year guidance for both revenue and adjusted gross profit.

New York State hits a milestone with 2 GW of community solar installed  This top community solar market has a total of 5 GW of distributed solar and another 3.3 GW in development.

 

 

 

