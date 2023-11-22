Sunrise brief: Indiana killed net metering, solar down 67%

Indiana killed net metering, solar down 67%, utility now seeking 23% rate increase A recent filing by Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana reveals a 67% decrease in distributed solar installations since Indiana-Michigan Power Company replaced net metering with the “excess distributed generation” program.

Glass manufacturer pairs its operations with rooftop solar The manufacturer is expected to save around 40% on its annual electricity bill.

VPPs get the VIP treatment With net metering waning in the United States and utilities looking for ways to affordably bolster their electricity networks, the US Department of Energy (DOE) is trying to support virtual power plant (VPP) deployment. Solar industry veteran Jigar Shah, known as the father of the solar power purchase agreement, is now leading the charge at the department’s Loans Programs Office.

Drags on demand for U.S. residential solar The Invesco Solar exchange traded fund (ETF) TAN significantly underperformed relative to the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) stock indexes in September. Jesse Pichel, of Roth Capital Partners, puts this down to oversupply in the United States residential sector.

Rollercoaster year for U.S. residential solar segment The rollercoaster of surging and plunging demand is a familiar feature of many PV marketplaces. Ethan Miller, the chief operating officer of Powur, a residential solar sales and project fulfillment platform, reports that the ‘solar coaster’ has arrived in the United States this year.

Defining domestic content in solar projects A closer look at guidance on the Inflation Reduction Act domestic content adder.

Gallium arsenide solar cell achieves 23.1% efficiency via electrochemical porosification An international research group has utilized a new porosification technique to build gallium arsenide (GaAs) solar cells that allow the recovery of germanium films. The new cell achieved an efficiency that is reportedly in line with that of other GaAs PV devices, but can be produced at a lower cost thanks to the reuse of germanium.