Sunrise brief: Enphase launches commercial scale microinverter

Reconductor existing transmission to “unlock” renewables, says UC Berkeley study Large-scale reconductoring of existing transmission lines could cost-effectively double transmission capacity within existing rights-of-way, a study says. Renewable energy projects near reconductored transmission lines could more easily interconnect.
How to meet the need for certified EV infrastructure maintenance experts Technological advancements are informing the way maintenance specialists are trained and deployed in the industry.
Enphase launches commercial scale microinverter The IQ8-3P solar microinverter enables peak power output of up to 480 W.
Using air conditioning to cool down PV modules, dry dishes An international research team has investigated how air conditioning may be used to reduce the operating temperature of PV panels. The researchers not only found that the proposed approach is technically viable, but they also tested the use of excess heat from the panels for drying dishes.
