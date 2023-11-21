Sunrise brief: Enphase launches commercial scale microinverter

Also on the rise: Tribal community breaks ground on solar canal, new MPPT approaches, and more.

Reconductor existing transmission to “unlock” renewables, says UC Berkeley study Large-scale reconductoring of existing transmission lines could cost-effectively double transmission capacity within existing rights-of-way, a study says. Renewable energy projects near reconductored transmission lines could more easily interconnect.

How to meet the need for certified EV infrastructure maintenance experts Technological advancements are informing the way maintenance specialists are trained and deployed in the industry. 

Enphase launches commercial scale microinverter The IQ8-3P solar microinverter enables peak power output of up to 480 W.

Using air conditioning to cool down PV modules, dry dishes An international research team has investigated how air conditioning may be used to reduce the operating temperature of PV panels. The researchers not only found that the proposed approach is technically viable, but they also tested the use of excess heat from the panels for drying dishes.

New MPPT approach for multi-string PV systems under partial shading Egyptian researchers have developed a multi-string PV system with a converter control strategy, achieving 99.81% efficiency with a direct duty cycle for maximum power point tracking (MPPT).

Fortescue continues U.S. expansion with new clean energy manufacturing plant Australian mining and green energy major Fortescue has revealed plans to establish a new clean energy technology manufacturing plant in the United States, as it looks to take advantage of the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Arizona Tribal community to cut irrigation canal water losses with solar canopy Gila River Indian Community announced it has broken ground on a solar array that will cover a stretch of irrigation canal south of Phoenix.

