Enphase launches commercial scale microinverter

Enphase Energy, a leading provider of solar microinverters, announced it is expanding to the commercial scale market with its new IQ8 Commercial Microinverters. The inverters, called IQ8P-3P, are designed for small-scale commercial installations.

Each microinverter supports up to 480 W of peak output power, supporting three-phase commercial installations and newer, high-powered solar panels. The new microinverters are compatible with a wide range of solar panels including 54, 60, 66, 72, and 144-cell panels with full or split cells, supporting panels ranging 320 W to 640 W. Full specifications sheet and accessories can be found here.

Enphase said its distributed architecture makes designing commercial rooftop applications more seamless, enabling flexibility in design for maximizing yield on crowded or shaded small commercial rooftops.

“We have been installing Enphase products for more than 13 years,” said Jason Szumlansky, owner of Florida Solar Design Group. “Enphase commercial microinverters are a game changer — simplifying installation, improving energy harvest, and satisfying client requirements. Our first project was successful and we found that commissioning a new Enphase commercial system is as simple as commissioning a residential installation.”

The microinverters are backed by an industry leading 25-year warranty for projects in the U.S. and Canada and 12-year warranties for projects in Mexico.

“If low-voltage power and module level rapid shutdown, production optimization, and monitoring are a priority for a project, then the new commercial IQ8 Microinverters are an excellent solution,” said Jason Jackson, co-founder and chief executive officer, Hakai Energy Solutions.

The commercial Enphase system includes the IQ Gateway Commercial 2, an internet-connected portal that enables over-the-air updates and the ability to connect to the Enphase App production monitoring platform. Enphase Kiosk Software is provided to display system performance in real-time, offering marketing, brand value, and sustainability-tracking by showcasing on-site clean energy generation. The new microinverters also feature Enphase Burst Mode technology, allowing panels to start earlier and turn off later in the day where other systems would stop generating power.

Enphase said the commercial microinverters are available for distributor orders today, with shipments expected to begin by the end of 2023. Shipments are expected to begin from Enphase’s U.S. contract manufacturing facilities in the first quarter of 2024.