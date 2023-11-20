New MPPT approach for multi-string PV systems under partial shading

Researchers at Egypt’s South Valley University have developed a novel control strategy to deal with partial shading in PV systems. The new approach uses a multi-string PV system with a converter control strategy that utilizes a direct duty cycle to track the maximum power point (MPP) under shade.
“This study proposes a reconfiguration of the PV system to suppress the negative impact of partial shading on the PV-system performance by dividing the PV system into multiple parallel strings,” the scientists explained. “In this work, the proposed system comprises four strings, with each string comprising three paralleled sub-strings.”
