Sunrise brief: Barbados finalizes plans to construct a 60 MW portfolio of community solar gardens 

People on the move: Black & McDonald Limited, Robroy Industries, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Antora Energy receives $4M grant to scale thermophotovoltaic technology Antora says its thermal batteries offer a cost-effective way to store energy and produce high-temperature industrial heat and electricity on demand.

Barbados finalizes plans to construct a 60 MW portfolio of community solar gardens The solar portfolio will be spread across 50 sites throughout the island-state, adding to Barbados’ 30 MW solar portfolio and pushing the country closer toward being powered by 100% renewables by 2030.

RFP alert: Minnesota Power seeks 300 MW of regional solar Adding 300 MW of solar through this RFP will increase Minnesota Power’s current solar portfolio by tenfold.

Canadian Solar reports Q3 earnings miss, eyes strong 2024 growth The company’s revenues for Q3 pulled back 71% when compared with Q3 2022.

Mysterious, higher energy yields in vertical PV systems Scientists in the Netherlands have sought to understand the reason for unexpected gains in vertical PV systems and found that these installations have a much higher heat transfer coefficient than their horizontally deployed counterparts.

GAF Energy completes construction of 250 MW Texas solar shingle factory The Georgetown, Texas facility increases GAF Energy’s solar shingle manufacturing output by 500% to 300 MW per year.