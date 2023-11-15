GAF Energy completes construction of 250 MW Texas solar shingle factory

GAF Energy, North American producer of the Timberline solar shingle, announced it has completed construction of its Georgetown, Texas manufacturing facility.

The facility increases GAF’s production capacity to 300 MW annually, an increase of 500% over current manufacturing output at its California facility. The solar shingle business is backed by GAF, a roofing company with over 100 years of history.

GAF began hiring for the Summer 2022-announced facility early in 2023 and has brought on more than 75 people in manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and other associated roles. At full capacity, the company will employ more than 240 people based in Georgetown.

The facility will produce the Timberline nailable solar shingle, which was introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The shingles are designed to mimic the look of a traditional roof and come in several color shadings to match the home’s profile.

Each interlocking shingle covers 60 inches by 7.56 inches of roof space, offering 45 W of power per shingle. The monocrystalline shingles support 600 V max system voltage and can support up to 48 shingles in-series and up to two parallel strings. Each shingle weighs just over 10 lbs. and has an installed weight of 3.36 lbs. per square foot. Find the full specifications sheet here.

Timberline Solar shingles are water-shedding and warrantied to withstand winds up to 130 mph. The product is UL certified for fire safety and has UL certification as a building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) system.

“Solar roofs are the future of clean energy, and Timberline Solar is the game-changing innovation that will get us there,” said Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy.

DeBono said he believes BIPV installations like the GAF Timberline shingle or Tesla’s solar roof are the way of the future for rooftop solar.

“Over the last 20 years, the way solar panels have been attached to a roof hasn’t changed. When you install a traditional rack-mounted system, which has between 68 and 100 half-inch penetrations, you’re effectively cutting a six by six hole in the roof — with lag bolts drilled through the water barrier in the hope you’ll find a rafter,” said DeBono.

“By integrating solar with the roofing, you’re going to ensure the integrity of the home,” he said.

With the completion of the Georgetown, Texas facility, GAF is now among the largest producers of BIPV in the world. The 450,000 square foot facility is planned to reach full operations by the end of this year.

“We firmly believe that manufacturing in America speeds the innovation cycle and allows us to deliver the best product for our customers,” said DeBono.