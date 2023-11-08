Sunrise brief: Maine residents vote against creating new utility

Solestial wins NASA contract to develop solar blanket wings for spacecraft The company received nearly $1 million to develop ultrathin PV for the next generation for space infrastructure.
U.S. solar electricity generation to surpass hydropower in 2024 The Energy Information Administration forecasts solar will generate 14% more electricity than hydropower in 2024.
Ascent Solar announces 17.55% efficiency for CIGS tech Ascent Solar, a US-based manufacturer, has achieved an efficiency of 17.55% for its copper, indium, gallium and selenide (CIGS) technology. It says it plans to release a new CIGS solar module with this efficiency rating soon.
China expected to dominate solar manufacturing through 2026 A Wood Mackenzie report forecasts that China will hold more than 80% of poly, wafer, cell and module manufacturing capacity for the next three years.
BYD unveils new agrivoltaics module Chinese module maker BYD is producing a new bifacial monocrystalline module at its manufacturing facility in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The module has a power output of up to 355 W and a conversion efficiency of 16.33%.
Maine residents vote on fate of two utilities The ballot question failed to pass, with voters skeptical that a new power company governed by an elected board would be an improvement over existing for-profit utilities.
