Sunrise brief: American Battery Factory breaks ground on $1.2 billion Arizona gigafactory

Group interconnection studies: Beneficial but not a panacea IREC’s latest analysis compares group studies with serial solar interconnection studies, concluding that while group studies can help manage queue challenges, they don’t significantly expedite necessary grid upgrades.
Duke completes sale of renewables business, renamed to Deriva Energy As part of Brookfield, Deriva has 5.9 GW of clean energy assets operating and under construction.
Sunnova misses on Q3 earnings, posts sunny forecast for 2024 The energy-as-a-service provider had more losses than the expected consensus, but its stock rose based on an optimistic view for 2024.
TotalEnergies adds a 280 MW Texas solar facility to its portfolio Myrtle Solar, located south of Houston, Texas will power Kilroy Realty assets and three of TotalEnergies production plants along the Gulf Coast.
American Battery Factory breaks ground on $1.2 billion Arizona gigafactory The lithium-ferro-phosphate battery cell factory will provide an estimated 1,000 jobs to the Tucson, Arizona area.
