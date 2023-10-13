Sunrise brief: FERC Commissioner Allison Clements describes the path forward for renewables 

People on the move: Origami Solar, SolarApp+ Foundation, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
Fossil-intensive utilities plan to add 115 GW solar, 53 GW gas by 2030 In a renewables transition report card from the Sierra Club, only six utilities earned a grade of A, while 29 received an F. “Utilities are failing,” said the group’s executive director, “to protect our health and our collective future.”
Solar PV LCOE expected to slide to $0.021/kWh by 2050, DNV says By mid-century the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for solar PV will be $0.021/kWh, a new report by risk management company DNV predicts. The learning rate for solar is predicted to decrease from 26% to 17% by 2050.
FERC Commissioner Allison Clements describes the path forward for renewables Clements outlined several improvements needed to advance the energy transition, speaking to an audience convened by the renewables trade group ACORE.
Vermont utility announces emissions-free “zero outages” initiative Green Mountain Power targets zero power outages by 2030, backed by a strong contribution from solar, wind, and energy storage linked in microgrids.
Maxeon Solar Technologies to slash 15% of global workforce Solar panel producer Maxeon Solar Technologies will lay off 750 employees by the end of the year as the company reels from reduced shipments from its largest distributed generation (DG) customer in North America and an ‘industry-wide demand slowdown’ in global DG markets.
