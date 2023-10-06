Sunrise brief: The race for 100% solar

Dominion Energy proposes more than a dozen utility-scale solar projects If approved, the projects are expected to generate 772 MW of electricity, or enough to power about 200,000 Virginia homes.
Mattiq developing iridium alternatives to solve constraint on green hydrogen Iridium oxide catalysts are used in proton exchange membrane water electrolyzers, a product that is being manufactured at larger scales in part to support the hydrogen industry.
Ryobi introduces foldable 60 W solar panel for mobile tool charging The lightweight panel can charge small devices or batteries in the company’s portable power station.
The race for 100% solar With utility scale solar installations accelerating, Philip Wolfe, founder of PV data consultancy Wiki-Solar, drills into the data to highlight some interesting variations in relative progress around the world.
