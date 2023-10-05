Ryobi introduces foldable 60 W solar panel for mobile tool charging

Ryobi, a provider of electric power tools, announced the launch of a 60 W foldable solar panel. The lightweight mobile device is USB-A, USB-C, and barrel cord compatible for versatile charging.

The device is designed for charging phones, tablets, power banks, speakers, and Ryobi batteries when combined with a power bank. The panel can charge a Ryobi 18V One+ 2 Ah battery in under an hour and charge a phone in about an hour and fifteen minutes, said the company.

The solar panel is manufactured for durability and flexible setup with a kickstand as well as four secure grommets in the corners. Ryobi backs up its 60 W solar panel with a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty.

When folded for transport, the device measures 20.4 inches by 16.5 inches and weighs 6 pounds. It has an integrated storage pocket to carry cables, adapters, and other accessories. While the 60 W panel is not a large powerhouse, it can offer some additional off-grid electricity support on the job in remote areas.

The panel can charge Ryobi 18V One+ batteries that are used in many of its portable electric power tools when integrated with the company’s 1800 W portable battery power station, which contains an inverter and generator.

The power station has an 1800 W output, supports 120 V and contains a 4-stroke gas engine for additional power support. It has four ports for charging Ryobi 40 V lithium batteries.

Ryobi’s power station includes an LCD screen for monitoring battery level and load levels, an external LED light, and is built with a rugged exterior with handles for carrying on the job site. It includes three 120V AC 15 A outlets, two USB-C ports, and four USB-A ports.

The 60 W panel retails for about $250, while the power station ranges from $700 to $800.