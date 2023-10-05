Ryobi introduces foldable 60 W solar panel for mobile tool charging

Ryobi, a provider of electric power tools, announced the launch of a 60 W foldable solar panel. The lightweight mobile device is USB-A, USB-C, and barrel cord compatible for versatile charging.
The device is designed for charging phones, tablets, power banks, speakers, and Ryobi batteries when combined with a power bank. The panel can charge a Ryobi 18V One+ 2 Ah battery in under an hour and charge a phone in about an hour and fifteen minutes, said the company.
The solar panel is manufactured for durability and flexible setup with a kickstand as well as four secure grommets in the corners. Ryobi backs up its 60 W solar panel with a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty.
When folded for transport, the device measures 20.4 inches by 16.5 inches and weighs 6 pounds. It has an integrated storage pocket to carry cables, adapters, and other accessories. While the 60 W panel is not a large powerhouse, it can offer some additional off-grid electricity support on the job in remote areas.
The panel can charge Ryobi 18V One+ batteries that are used in many of its portable electric power tools when integrated with the company’s 1800 W portable battery power station, which contains an inverter and generator.
The power station has an 1800 W output, supports 120 V and contains a 4-stroke gas engine for additional power support. It has four ports for charging Ryobi 40 V lithium batteries.
Ryobi’s power station includes an LCD screen for monitoring battery level and load levels, an external LED light, and is built with a rugged exterior with handles for carrying on the job site. It includes three 120V AC 15 A outlets, two USB-C ports, and four USB-A ports.
The 60 W panel retails for about $250, while the power station ranges from $700 to $800.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.