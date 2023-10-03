APsystems releases AC-coupled residential battery charger

The new power control system next to an APstorage battery.

APsystems, provider of solar components like microinverters, energy storage, and production monitoring devices and software, announced the release of its new ELS-5K residential battery charger solution.

The new AC-coupled battery charger can connect up to four units in parallel to unlock over 20 kWh storage. The device has a nominal power of 5000VA and a surge power of 7500VA.

It is compatible with off-grid solar kits as well as grid-connected systems. The solar battery solution can connect to a 48 V low battery voltage input.

APsystems’ new battery charger has a rated efficiency up to 96.5% and is compatible with multiple battery brands, including a growing list of lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) batteries.

The device is fully integrated with APsystems’ energy management software and can operate on different modes including self-consumption, backup, and peak valley modes. It is designed to work in concert with APsystems’ DS3 microinverters. Full datasheet for the new battery charger can be found here.

In addition to pairing with a wide set of battery providers, the new ELS-5k battery charger is designed to match up with the company’s APbattery, a 5.76 kWh LFP battery.

The battery has a 90% depth of discharge, up to 97% max efficiency, and has a nominal voltage of 48 Vdc. The 172 lbs. unit is enclosed in aluminum and is IP65 rated. Each device has up to 10 years warranty.

The company has multiple installation training webinars scheduled for its devices, including its microinverters and energy monitoring systems. Registration link can be found here.