Sunrise brief: Global carbon emissions-free electricity reaches 38%

Also on the rise: Solar is reliably and predictably supporting the Texas grid, carbon electrode pervoskites are advancing, and more.

Image: Dennis Schroeder / NREL

Global carbon emissions-free electricity reaches 38% A report from two senior U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory shows the march toward an increasingly carbon-free global electricity sector.

Carbon electrode perovskite solar cells on track to commercialization Carbon electrode back-contacts for perovskite solar cells promise simpler, less energy-intense manufacturing, but low power conversion efficiency has held back adoption. However, this may change now, as researchers are overcoming the barriers to commercialization.

Solar is reliably and predictably supporting the Texas grid Utility-scale solar served a sizable portion of peak electricity demand in the grid, said the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

EDF Renewables signs 20-year PPA for solar and storage project with El Paso Electric The Milagro Solar+Storage project is projected to create about 200 jobs during the peak of its construction phase and will generate an estimated $7.9 million in tax revenue during the facility’s operating lifetime.

Storm readiness: Shifting from generators to energy storage systems Fossil fuel-powered generators are strapped with emission concerns, maintenance needs, and potential personal risk, whereas a battery-based energy storage system is safe, efficient and has a very low operating cost.

People on the move: SEIA, ACP, Rhythmos and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

