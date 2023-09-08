Sunrise brief: Residential solar average payback period is 8.3 years, said EnergySage 

Solar contributed 45% of electricity generation capacity additions in the first half of 2023 Solar installations are expected to grow 15% per year through 2028, said a report from Wood Mackenzie.

Meteomatics expands work with energy companies in U.S. Meteomatics recently established U.S. operations in Exton, Pennsylvania, is making its technology and data available to U.S.-based companies to help improve energy management, navigate stressors on the power grid, minimize risks, and optimize earnings.

Eos Energy aims for 8 GWh of annual energy storage production capacity in the U.S. by 2026 The company’s zinc halide storage systems are specifically designed for long-duration energy storage, including utility-scale as well as microgrid applications.

Treasury and IRS propose renewable energy prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements As the renewable energy industry adapts to a new normal, the NOPR outlines a more pragmatic path to compliance than many in the industry had feared based on Treasury’s Initial Guidance.

EnerVenue launches new metal-hydrogen battery variant EnerVenue says the battery’s efficiency ranges from 80% to 90%, depending on the cycle rate, and claims that its energy density per square foot is equal to or even better than lithium-ion batteries.

Residential solar average payback period is 8.3 years, said EnergySage Pricing is beginning to cool slightly, but financing terms have changed from 2.99% to 4.99% for a 25-year loan.