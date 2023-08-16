People on the move: Origis Energy, Schneider Electric and more

Origis Energy announced it has appointed Vikas Anand as chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Anand brings extensive strategic, operational and financial skills to the role, in addition to a nearly decade-long track record in clean energy.
“Vikas brings deep industry knowledge and a track record of aligning an organization to customer success, scaling for efficient growth and generating value for investors. This makes him an invaluable addition to the Origis leadership team,” said Guy Vanderhaegen, chief executive officer and president of Origis. “The timing is critical as we transform from a leading renewable development platform to a broader decarbonization solutions provider to empower a wider customer base to reach their sustainability goals.”
Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the appointment of Antonio Di Vaira as the new senior vice president of its power products division for the North American hub.
With a wealth of industry experience spanning over twenty years, Antonio has held significant leadership roles on a global and regional scale. His accomplishments in sectors ranging from R&D and product management to M&A and supply chain management reflect his consistent commitment to driving electrification and transformation in demanding market environments.
Hemlock Semiconductor, the a leading manufacturer of polysilicon for the semiconductor and solar industries, today announced that chief financial officer Steve Sklenar will retire at the end of August. Incoming CFO Michael Moen joins the executive leadership team.
“It has truly been a privilege to be part of such an amazing group of leaders and innovators, who work together as one team to drive the enterprise forward,” Sklenar said. “While I’m looking forward to retirement, I will always cherish the friendships made over the past four years and everything we accomplished together.”
- Ken Carter was promoted to VP of construction at SunBug Solar
- Scott Schwartz started a new position as VP of development, East Region at RWE
- Adam Rochford started a new position as VP, project development at HSI Solar, LLC.
- Jeff Armbruster started a new position as VP, compliance at Landpoint
Outside Sales Representative – San Diego
- San Diego, CA
- Permanent
- $75,000 – $100,000
- Solar
Job Description
The Outside Sales Representative will identify and acquire new business for distribution of all components that make up a PV system. This role will work with an inside sales support team, monitoring retention and managing customer satisfaction of your growing client base.
Why you should apply:
- $75,000-$100,000 base salary
- Commission Structure
- 401k
- Dental Insurance, Health Insurance, Life Insurance
- Paid time off
- Vision Insurance
Responsibilities:
- Provide prompt and professional responsiveness to customer inquiries.
- Utilize database and order processing systems efficiently.
- Utilize the company CRM efficiently to meet activity and forecasting oriented objectives.
- Perform regular business reviews with key accounts, planning as far as 2-3 quarters ahead.
- Collect and report forecasting and projections to inform branch purchasing for your client base and growth.
- Keep up to date with technical product developments, industry news, and territory specific trends.
- Maintain positive relationships with numerous vendor partners.
- Consistently meet or exceed assigned monthly and quarterly quotas.
- Maintain positive relationships with colleagues across several departments.
Requirements:
- B2B Sales hunter with experience in new business development.
- Experience building and managing a client book of over $1 million in monthly turnover.
- Knowledge of the PV industry, products, and market.
- Proficient in MS Office, ERP, and CRM systems.
- One year of solar industry experience is preferred.
- Two years of sales experience preferred.
