People on the move: Origis Energy, Schneider Electric and more

Origis Energy announced it has appointed Vikas Anand as chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Anand brings extensive strategic, operational and financial skills to the role, in addition to a nearly decade-long track record in clean energy.

“Vikas brings deep industry knowledge and a track record of aligning an organization to customer success, scaling for efficient growth and generating value for investors. This makes him an invaluable addition to the Origis leadership team,” said Guy Vanderhaegen, chief executive officer and president of Origis. “The timing is critical as we transform from a leading renewable development platform to a broader decarbonization solutions provider to empower a wider customer base to reach their sustainability goals.”

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the appointment of Antonio Di Vaira as the new senior vice president of its power products division for the North American hub.

With a wealth of industry experience spanning over twenty years, Antonio has held significant leadership roles on a global and regional scale. His accomplishments in sectors ranging from R&D and product management to M&A and supply chain management reflect his consistent commitment to driving electrification and transformation in demanding market environments.

Hemlock Semiconductor, the a leading manufacturer of polysilicon for the semiconductor and solar industries, today announced that chief financial officer Steve Sklenar will retire at the end of August. Incoming CFO Michael Moen joins the executive leadership team.

“It has truly been a privilege to be part of such an amazing group of leaders and innovators, who work together as one team to drive the enterprise forward,” Sklenar said. “While I’m looking forward to retirement, I will always cherish the friendships made over the past four years and everything we accomplished together.”

