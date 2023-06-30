Sunrise brief: Morgan Stanley and Santander invest $520 million in solar projects

Morgan Stanley and Santander invest $520 million in solar projects Two transactions with developer Energix will lead to the construction and operation of six utility-scale solar projects in the United States.

Green hydrogen: The scaling challenge Achieving scale in green hydrogen production is of the essence and will require subsidies and policy support, at least in the early years.

199,000 job-years await PJM approval of 167 GW of solar, storage and wind Trade group ACORE recommended long-distance, high-voltage transmission within the PJM grid region along with other, faster measures to help the grid operator approve 167 GW of pending solar, storage and wind projects.

Companies making moves in EV charging Electric vehicle charging updates from Tesla, SolarEdge, Enel X Way and PowerFlex.

EV sales to make up nearly one-third of passenger vehicle sales in U.S. by 2026 BloombergNEF’s Electric Vehicle Outlook 2023 forecasts an impressive trajectory of EV sales in the U.S., but cautions that faster progress is needed in order to reach net-zero road transport emissions by 2050.

Roof-integrated solar takes 44% less time to install on new construction A time-motion study by NREL discovered that retrofitting installations of roof-integrated photovoltaics takes 7% less labor time than standard solar installations. For new construction, the installation time drops by 44%.