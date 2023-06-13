Sunrise brief: It’s unanimous–U.S. renewable market most attractive to investors

Three ways states can fix interconnection of distributed solar and storage States can remedy inadequate hosting capacity for distributed solar and storage, unfairly high interconnection costs for some projects, and other interconnection barriers, a consulting firm concluded.

By 2035 IRA will drive $200 billion in solar wages A new report by Dartmouth and Princeton University found that solar and wind project developers stand to reap significant cost savings by using U.S.-manufactured components and paying workers fair wages, thanks to investments tied to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Toshiba Carrier wins innovation award for heat pump compressor technology Toshiba Carrier has been recognized at the 2023 National Invention Awards of Japan for its innovative discharge port structure in multi-cylinder rotary piston compressors for heat pumps. The technology tackles the problem of overheating, resulting in improved heating capacity and efficiency.

IRA equals consolidation, diversification The funds flowing from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could prompt solar installers to diversify their offerings to homeowners. The IRA may also lead to consolidation among solar equipment manufacturers, writes Jessica Fishman, a clean energy marketing professional.

Form Energy to deploy 100-hour iron-air battery system in Georgia Georgia Power has more than 850 MW of active energy storage projects under development or in operation across its service territory.

Spearmint Energy secures $200 million loan to develop storage in Texas The credit facility with Aiga Capital Partners will enable the development of Spearmint’s BESS portfolio in the Texas ERCOT market

Renewable energy investors unanimously deem U.S. market attractive In a survey, 100% of investors and developers see increasing investment opportunity in the U.S. renewable energy market when compared to other major countries.